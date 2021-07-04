APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.23% of Catalent worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after buying an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

