APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $40.88 Million in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,340,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,884,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of Plug Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

