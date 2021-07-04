APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,462 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of Splunk worth $32,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Splunk by 20.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Splunk from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

SPLK stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,418.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.