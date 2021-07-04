APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 387,876 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.17% of United Rentals worth $33,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 5.1% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $319.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.