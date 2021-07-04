APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 171,664 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $31,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,839 shares of company stock valued at $68,559,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.22. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

