APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 377,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 478,521 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

