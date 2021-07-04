APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,319 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 76,333 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Cheniere Energy worth $38,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $87.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

