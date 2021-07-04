APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 102,571 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,571 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $34,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

