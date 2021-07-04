APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 624,402 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 624,402 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $30,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 17,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.