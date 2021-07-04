AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.0529 on Top Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $69,410.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.35 or 0.00792523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,117,314 coins and its circulating supply is 245,117,313 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.