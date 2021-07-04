Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Short Interest Update

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $2.69 on Friday. Aqua Metals has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

