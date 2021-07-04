Aragon Court Hits One Day Volume of $110,417.00 (ANJ)

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Aragon Court has a total market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $110,417.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon Court coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00790724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aragon Court Profile

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aragon Court is anj.aragon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

