Aravt Global LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aravt Global LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.9% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $56.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,368.97. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,508.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

