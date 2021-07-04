Aravt Global LLC Has $37.25 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aravt Global LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,777 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 15.1% of Aravt Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $37,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its position in PayPal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.19. The stock has a market cap of $340.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

