Aravt Global LLC Makes New $10.45 Million Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,446,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for approximately 4.2% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aravt Global LLC owned about 0.18% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 675,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,769,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $140,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,798. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

