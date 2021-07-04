Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,790,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.51. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.