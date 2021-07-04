Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

