Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading Up 31% Over Last Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $122,150.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,167,554 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.