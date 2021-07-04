Arion Market Cap Reaches $30,230.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $30,230.00 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arion has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00135892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00166911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.22 or 0.99869829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 14,216,305 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

