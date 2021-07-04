Ark Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00003116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $141.33 million and $2.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 158,374,756 coins and its circulating supply is 130,253,859 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

