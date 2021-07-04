Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.16. 356,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.84. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

