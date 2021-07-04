Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Update

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,900 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 693,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of AHH traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.16. 356,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 14.54 and a current ratio of 14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.84. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $14.38.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $146,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
