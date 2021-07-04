Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

AT1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.63 ($7.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.78. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €6.74.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

