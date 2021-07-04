Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 101,061 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,061 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.71% of Waters worth $123,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Waters by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after acquiring an additional 171,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waters news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $355.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $182.46 and a 52 week high of $356.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

