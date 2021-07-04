Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 2,100 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 776,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $149,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $195.08 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

