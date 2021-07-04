Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,849,864 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,849,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $309,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $4,904,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $4,677,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $4,139,000.

WFG has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE WFG opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

