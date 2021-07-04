Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 8,462,537 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Nokia worth $119,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the first quarter worth about $38,870,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,434,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,797 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 8.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,304,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 615,896 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Nokia by 83.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,393,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NOK opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.