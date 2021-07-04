Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,964,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,121,256 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.53% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $131,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $57,207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 672,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,603,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 631,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

DB stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

