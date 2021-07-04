Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,565 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.58% of CGI worth $123,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

