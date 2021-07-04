Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,004,116 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.50% of Sirius XM worth $125,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIRI stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

