Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $145.09 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,236 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.62% of Zscaler worth $145,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 37.6% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.51, for a total transaction of $1,543,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,166,802.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,228,072 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.65.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $214.78 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

