Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $148.57 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3,162.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Target worth $148,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Target by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Target by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

