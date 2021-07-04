Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $114.96 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.45% of Etsy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETSY stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.78.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total transaction of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,961.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,078 shares of company stock valued at $12,681,676. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

