Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 61,312 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of SBA Communications worth $112,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 58,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 140.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $322.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.03. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.