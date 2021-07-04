Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of Teradyne worth $121,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER opened at $128.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

