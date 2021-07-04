Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,608,141 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,199,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608,141 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of AstraZeneca worth $159,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $114,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 159.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,423 shares during the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

AZN opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

