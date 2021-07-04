Artfinity Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $436,273.56 and $2,147.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artfinity coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artfinity has traded up 92.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.62 or 0.00787977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

