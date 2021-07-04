Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,872 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.14% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, blowers, running gears, and dump boxes; portable grinder mixers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.