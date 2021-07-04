ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $273.41 Million

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, ASD (BTMX) has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD (BTMX) has a market cap of $273.41 million and $1.19 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00055074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00804586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.53 or 0.08039898 BTC.

ASD (BTMX) Coin Profile

ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD (BTMX) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD (BTMX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD (BTMX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD (BTMX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

