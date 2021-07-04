ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ASML by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $687.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $667.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

