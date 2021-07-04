ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $59,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,772,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,445,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $687.54. The company had a trading volume of 449,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $667.79. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The stock has a market cap of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.