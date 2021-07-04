AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 20.9% in June

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 264,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

AMK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,953. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.94 and a beta of 1.14. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. AssetMark Financial’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

