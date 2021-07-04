Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Head-To-Head Review

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and MakeMyTrip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 18.86 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -57.42

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and MakeMyTrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Astra Space and MakeMyTrip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 0 0 0 0 N/A MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50

MakeMyTrip has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Astra Space.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

