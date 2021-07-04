Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Tops $44,205.44

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $44,205.44 and $8.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 54.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,411.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.54 or 0.06578518 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.99 or 0.01499492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00410769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00161152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00624530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.42 or 0.00424772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00341415 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,305,233 coins and its circulating supply is 41,568,312 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

