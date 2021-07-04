Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,916 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.40% of Atmos Energy worth $51,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $97.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

