ATN Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One ATN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3,283.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ATN Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

