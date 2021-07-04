Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

ATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ATC opened at $25.22 on Friday. Atotech has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -5.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

