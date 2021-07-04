AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 694,916 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.23. 28,686,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,031,824. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

