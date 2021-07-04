AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,006,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,062 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 3.3% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AT&T worth $181,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,413.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,031,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

