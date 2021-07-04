Aurora (AOA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and $1.00 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aurora

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

