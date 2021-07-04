Automata Network (ATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.12 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $81.19 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00166962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,527.14 or 1.00280150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

